Grafton, Ill., July 22, 2014… This past weekend, hundreds of area children who are afflicted with life-threatening medical conditions were able to cast their worries aside and spend a free, fun-filled day at Raging Rivers WaterPark. Thanks to a generous donation from Raging Rivers to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a total of 500 Make-A-Wish children and their family members in Missouri and Southern and Central Illinois were able to enjoy a free, day-long excursion at the park on Saturday, July 19th and Sunday, July 20th. In addition to donating the all-day passes, free parking was also provided to families, bringing the value of Raging Rivers’ donation to more than $10,000.

“A summer day spent at Raging Rivers is a special opportunity that guarantees hundreds of smiles; bringing hope, laughter and joy to our Wish Children and their families,” said volunteer Norma Glazebrook, who represents the Southern Illinois portion of the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Illinois chapter. “The children we serve often miss out on normal activities due to their medical conditions. Raging Rivers has provided them with the opportunity to leave those challenges behind for a day and simply enjoy their time at the WaterPark, and we thank the staff at Raging Rivers for making this day possible.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is just one of several philanthropic efforts supported by Raging Rivers. The park hosts an annual Duck Race to benefit the River Bend Growth Association and offers a discounted rate to active military personnel each season. In addition, Raging Rivers participates in the annual Tour de Cure, a cycling fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association.

For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

