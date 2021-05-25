GRAFTON – As the temperature begins to climb, excitement fills the air, and the countdown begins for the opening of Raging Rivers Waterpark. The St. Louis area waterpark opens for the 2021 season this Saturday, May 29, with more places for families to kick back and relax, more food options, and more entertainment.

“Raging Rivers is the hottest place to cool off this summer, and there is more to enjoy this season,” said General Manager Ken Handler. “After making many park updates, families can relax in 30 new cabanas, dine on our updated menu and come face to face with sea lions visiting in June. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this summer.”

As part of the park’s multi-million dollar purchase and expansion earlier this year, the park will open its doors for the 2021 season with more than 30 cabanas and updated food menus across the park. In addition to these park updates, guests can experience new, live entertainment with Sea Lion Splash, an educational and entertaining show running for a limited time, Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 27.

Operated by Squalus, Inc., Sea Lion Splash is the only traveling sea lion show in the United States. The whiskered wonders come alive on stage with singing and dancing, acrobatics, and silly antics to please the crowd. Not only will the sea lions dazzle, but they will also teach guests about the plight of sea lions and what humans can do to help. The show is included with park admission or a Season Pass, and VIP Sea Lion Packages are available for an additional fee.

A nighttime water park party is also new for the 2021 season. When the sun goes down, the fun heats up Friday evenings in July with after-hours teen nights. It’s a party-like atmosphere perfect for teenage guests to splash and play under the stars.

Raging Rivers Waterpark will be open every day for the summer, Saturday, May 29 through August 22, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by weekends through September 6. Raging Rivers Waterpark provides unlimited splashes for families all season long for one low price. Guests can purchase their 2021 season pass starting at just $59.99 plus tax per person, now until June 13, 2021, for unlimited visits all season, in-park discounts, and other perks. Guests can also save on daily admission by purchasing in advance online at RagingRivers.com.

About Raging River Waterpark

Raging River Waterpark is the only waterpark of its size in southern Illinois, just a few miles from the heart of St. Louis, Missouri. Located at 100 Palisades Parkway in Grafton, Illinois, this family destination features six water attractions, including an aqua play area, speed slides, a lazy river, and a million-gallon wave pool. For more information about Raging Rivers Waterpark, guests can visit RagingRivers.com or call 618-786-2345.

