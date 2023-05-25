GRAFTON - Get ready to make a SPLASH! Raging Rivers WaterPark opens for its 2023 season on Saturday, May 27th.

The park features a wave pool, endless lazy river, body flumes, tube rides, family interactive play area, the Mississippi Monster, and more.

If you're looking for unlimited fun all summer long, Season Passes are on sale for $59.99 and the Platinum Pass is $74.99 through June 12th. The 2023 Season Pass comes with a variety of benefits including:

Unlimited Visits

Exclusive Offers throughout the season

One Bring-A-Friend Free Ticket (good for a 1-time visit with a Platinum Pass)

Free Parking (with a Platinum Pass)

One-day admission tickets can be purchased online starting at $21.99. The earlier you buy, the more you save. At the gate, admission is by height. Over 42" is $36.99, under 42" and Seniors over age 60 are $26.99, and children aged 2 years old and under are admitted free.

The park will also be celebrating educators and all school staff this weekend with School Staff & Teacher Appreciation Days with Free Admission for the school worker on Saturday, May 27th through Monday, May 29th. All school staff, including Office, Teachers, Paraprofessionals, Janitorial, Cafeteria, Substitutes, Bus Drivers, Coaches, and Superintendents will receive FREE admission. School staff can visit https://bit.ly/SchoolStaffAppreciationDay to register for their FREE ticket valid on 5/27, 5/28, or 5/29/23. A valid school district or school ID or badge must be shown for entry.

Free Admission will be provided to all active, retired, and veteran military members on July 4th with a valid non-expired military ID or driver's license with Veteran notification.

After opening weekend, the waterpark will be open daily for summer hours of operation through August 13th followed by weekends only through Labor Day. In addition to a full day of fun at the park, special events will take place including Magic Shows daily from June 9th to June 18th and Family Fun Nights with a Hypnotist on select nights. These events are included with park admission or a season pass. A special Dog Day Celebration will take place after the season on September 9th. Complete details of the operating schedule and special events can be found at https://www.ragingrivers.com.

For hours, admission, birthday parties, group events, and park information, visit https://www.ragingrivers.com.

ABOUT RAGING RIVERS WATERPARK

Raging Rivers features slides, pools, flumes, food, and fun for all ages. It is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, IL. with a great view of the Mississippi River. For additional information, please visit https://www.ragingrivers.com or Raging Rivers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

