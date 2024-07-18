GRAFTON - Raging Rivers WaterPark, a beloved summer destination along the scenic Great River Road in Grafton, Illinois, is thrilled to announce its 35th Anniversary celebration on July 19, 2024.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the 35th Anniversary Celebration festivities taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. with Jake and the Lonesome Drifters band performing followed by a fireworks show. There will be food trucks to purchase from. The first 350 guests will receive a piece of cake and red carpet photo ops with the park mascot, the Mississippi Monster.

Admission and parking will be FREE from 6 to 9 p.m. for the celebration festivities and fireworks show. Attractions will be open until 8:30 p.m.

Since opening its gates in 1990, Raging Rivers has been providing families and thrill-seekers with unforgettable aquatic adventures. The park features a variety of water attractions, including body flumes, a wave pool, and a lazy river, set against the backdrop of the beautiful Mississippi River.

The park's original founder, Scott Adams, will be present along with the Mayor of the City of Grafton and other dignitaries.

"We're incredibly proud to reach this milestone," said Ken Handler, the new owner of Raging Rivers. "For 35 years, Raging Rivers has been dedicated to creating lasting memories for our guests, and we're excited to continue that tradition for many more seasons to come."

Raging Rivers Waterpark is located at 100 Palisades Pkwy, Grafton, IL 62037 - www.ragingrivers.com.

