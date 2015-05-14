With the weather warming up and humidity levels rising, Raging Rivers WaterPark is preparing to open for its 26th season of fun in the sun. Located along the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., the 28-acre waterpark provides families from all across the region with unbeatable prices and endless excitement. The fun kicks off Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m., when Raging Rivers opens for another fun-filled summer.

“We’re excited to once again offer an affordable option for families looking to escape the heat on scorching summer days,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers. “Whether you are looking for adventure or are just wanting to relax and soak up the sun, Raging Rivers offers something for everyone.”

Raging Rivers provides guests with entertainment that individuals of all ages can enjoy. Thrill seekers will appreciate the 500-foot dual Cascade Body Flumes, which give riders a rush as they speed, twist and turn down the natural hills and contours of the park. They can also take a ride on the Runaway Rafts, a 600-foot long adventure through swift water and wild rapids to three pools; the Shark Slide flume, which floats riders down a 45-foot tunnel flume into a catch pool, and the one-of-a-kind Swirlpool. The two-bowl attraction takes riders down a tunnel flume, then swiftly into a giant vortex and ends by dropping the guest into a deep pool of water, incorporating three rides into one.

For guests looking for a more relaxing experience, the park features a 700-foot-long Endless River of cool, clear water that lets riders float along at a tranquil 2 ½ mile per hour pace in a continuous loop; the 18,000-square-foot Breaker Beach Wavepool, which allows swimmers to relax when the waves are “off” and “ride the tide” when the four-foot waves start to roll, and the “just for kids” Itty Bitty Surf City that features a pint-sized waterslide, splash pool, rain tree and tunnel area. Tree House Harbor provides another play area for youngsters, featuring a crawl tunnel, overhead rope pulls, tunnel slides and the ever-popular bucket that randomly spills 1,000 gallons of water.

Visitors to the park can also lounge around in the “Riverview Cabanas,” which serve as private, fully covered retreats for guests looking to relax and unwind, while taking in a spectacular view of the Mississippi River. The cabanas are located above the Endless River and the Breaker Beach Wave Pool, sit 6-8 people and are available for all-day rental with a nominal fee.

New this year will be the park’s own Raging Rivers Radio, featuring family-friendly music approved by the park. The radio station will play throughout the waterpark and include summer songs, beach tunes and announcements for guests.

Raging Rivers will be open Memorial Day weekend, May 23rd through the 25th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, the waterpark will be open daily from May 30th through June 30th, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting Wednesday, July 1st, the park will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, July 31st. From August 1st through August 23rd, Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last splash of summer on Saturday, August 29th and Sunday, August 30th as well as on Labor Day weekend, September 5th through September 7th from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $20.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $24.95 for guests over 48 inches tall and free for children under the age of two. Guests arriving after 3 p.m. will save $5 on the price of each ticket. Individual season passes are available for $80 each, and family passes are $70 each when buying four or more. Season passes include free parking, two free tickets for friends and a 15 percent discount on all concession and gift shop purchases. Raging Rivers also offers several deals throughout the summer, allowing guests to enjoy the waterpark at an even greater value. Visitors can stay informed about additional specials and deals by visiting www.ragingrivers.com, signing up to be a part of the email club and by liking Raging Rivers on Facebook.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., and offers group and party packages that include special reserved group areas, onsite catering and food services. For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

