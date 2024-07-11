GRAFTON - Raging Rivers will host a party to celebrate the waterpark’s 35th anniversary.

From 6–9 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, park visitors can enjoy food trucks, live music and fireworks in addition to the park's regular attractions. Special guests, including the previous owners, have been invited, and the public is welcome to join in on the celebration.

“We do everything for our guests. We just want to make them happy and have a good experience,” said Maddie Caito, aquatics manager. “We love seeing new faces and getting to know everybody that has never been here. Honestly, my favorite part is when somebody has never been here and we get to show them around and show them pictures of what it used to be and then what we’ve expanded to. We just love seeing everybody.”

Caito noted that the park has grown a lot over the past 35 years. Since she started at Raging Rivers as a lifeguard at age 16, she has seen many new attractions added, as well as increased attendance numbers.

“My mom took me and my brother here ever since we were born, so I grew up at Raging Rivers,” she explained. “We’ve done a lot of updating. Our attendance has definitely risen since we first opened. We’ve brought in a lot more people from the community and even from the St. Louis area and surrounding areas.”

She is excited to see familiar faces and new guests throughout the summer, especially on July 19 as part of the 35th anniversary celebration. RSVPs to the anniversary party are required. You can RSVP and find out more information about the celebration by calling Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345.

“Really, it’s just open to pretty much whoever wants to come,” Caito added. “It’s definitely an eye-opener of how much love and support that we get from the community and how much we’ve grown as a company, but also the relationships that we’ve grown together. It’s not just a waterpark for me. It's more like a second family from the employees and from the community itself.”

To buy tickets to the park and learn more about their offerings, visit the official Facebook page or Raging Rivers website at RagingRivers.com.

