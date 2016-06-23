Military members can spend a free day of fun in the sun at Raging Rivers from

July 1st through 6th

GRAFTON - During the days surrounding Independence Day, in which we celebrate America’s freedom, Raging Rivers WaterPark will be paying tribute to the men and women who have kept, and continue to keep our nation safe, by inviting all military personnel to enjoy the park for FREE. During Military Appreciation Week, which begins on Friday, July 1, and runs through Wednesday, July 6, veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card will receive free admission to the park. Their immediate family members will be offered a reduced admission fee of $13 plus tax per person.

“Raging Rivers is appreciative of the many brave men and women who devote their lives to fighting for our freedom,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “While we continuously offer a discount for these heroes throughout the season, we want to further express our gratitude for their service to our country, and for the many sacrifices they make, especially during our national Independence holiday.”

The waterpark is a great place for all of ages and provides an array of attractions like slides for the thrill seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax and designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Military Appreciation Week. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available on any day of the season for $13 plus tax. For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, attractions, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at 618.786.2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com. The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

