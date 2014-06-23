Grafton, Ill., June 23, 2014 … In honor of the brave men and women who serve and protect our country, Raging Rivers WaterPark will once again offer FREE admission to military personnel during the days surrounding Independence Day. During Military Appreciation Week, which begins on Tuesday, July 1st, and goes through Sunday, July 6th, veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card will receive free admission to the park, and their immediate family members will be offered a reduced admission fee of $12 plus tax per person.

“Military Appreciation Week is just one way we can express our gratitude to the many military members who sacrifice so much to keep our country safe,” said Donna Smith, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “We hope our everyday heroes, those who are actively serving in the military and those who served in the past, will be able to come out during the week and have some fun with friends and family. We offer a discounted rate to active duty military and their families all season long, but we want to further show support as we celebrate our national holiday.”

During Military Appreciation Week, guests will also be treated to an all-day beach bash on July 4, which happens to not only be our nation’s birthday, but the park’s birthday as well. Raging Rivers first opened on July 4, 1990, and the waterpark is hosting the party to celebrate its 25th season in operation. Guests in attendance will be able to enjoy a variety of specials, giveaways and fun attractions. Non-military families will also be able to enjoy reduced admission prices. The festivities will include FREE cupcakes for guests to snack on, as well as special pricing on concessions menu offerings.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours during Military Appreciation Week will be from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available on any day of the season for $12 plus tax. For more information relative to the park’s operating hours, attractions, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com. The park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

