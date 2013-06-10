Now that the flood levels along the Great River Road are receding, Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton will reopen tomorrow, June 11, at 10:30 a.m., after being closed for more than a week. As you continue to cover news of the receding flood waters, we hope you'd be able to pass this information along to your readers. Residents are encouraged to check the company's website, www.ragingrivers.com, or Facebook page for the latest information.

If you need any additional information or if you'd like to speak with a representative from Raging Rivers, please contact me or Pamela Powell at 314-436-9090.

