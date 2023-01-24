GRAFTON - Chelsea Nelson has been hired as the new Director of Park Operations at Raging Rivers Water Park.

Nelson brings a wealth of experience in park maintenance and operations, having spent 15 years in the hospitality, tourism, and aquatics industry.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Stout with a Bachelor's Degree in Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management and minored in Business Administration.

In announcing the appointment, Raging Rivers Water Park General Manager, Jeremy Hayes said, “Chelsea is an excellent addition to the Raging Rivers team, and under her leadership, park staff will continue to exhibit their traditionally high level of commitment and passion. She will be integral to our continued success in providing families with special memories each visit."

