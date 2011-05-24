Residents of Alton, Jerseyville and Edwardsville can beat the heat at Raging Rivers for a discounted price of $9.95 + tax during select weeks between May 30 and June 19

Grafton, Ill., May 24, 2011...To show its appreciation for the residents of three Metro East communities who have made Raging Rivers a favorite summer pastime, Raging Rivers WaterPark is introducing a new Community Days discount program. During the first month of the 2011 season, the program will give residents of Alton, Jerseyville and Edwardsville a break on ticket prices for a full week. Alton residents will be the first to benefit from Community Days. Starting Memorial Day, May 30th, through June 5th, anyone presenting a driver's license with an Alton address at the ticket window will be able to get into the park for $9.95 plus tax. The normal admission price is $19.95. The same deal will be available to those presenting an Edwardsville driver's license the week of June 6 - June 12, while Jerseyville residents will enjoy the discount the week of June 13 - June 19.

"In these hard economic times, it's important to give back to our local communities," stated Larry Smith, president and general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. "This discount program is our way of expressing our gratitude to our community, and we hope local families can escape to the park for the day and enjoy a relaxing mini-vacation."

This season, Raging Rivers is open daily May 28th through June 10th from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Beginning Saturday June 11th, the park will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 7th. From August 8th through August 21st , Raging Rivers will return to its 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. schedule. The park reopens for one last blast of summer August 27th and 28th and September 3rd, 4th, and 5th from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information regarding operating hours, attractions, specials, directions and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com<http://www.ragingrivers.com/>. The water park is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill.

Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

