RAGING RIVERS PRESENTS FREE DAY OF FUN IN THE SUN FOR

MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION(r) FAMILIES

Park will donate 1,000 all-day passes worth more than $20,000

Grafton, Ill., July 27, 2011 ... For the third year in a row, Raging Rivers WaterPark will offer children with life-threatening medical conditions a day to splash their cares away. Thanks to a selfless contribution to Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Grafton waterpark will open its doors to 1,000 Make-A-Wish children and family members from the Missouri and Illinois chapters, who will be able to visit the park and enjoy a full day of summer fun for free on either Saturday, August 6th or Sunday, August 7th. In addition to donating the all-day passes, the park will provide free parking for the families, which brings the value of Raging Rivers' donation to more than $20,000.

"A trip to Raging Rivers is lots of fun for any child, but it is particularly exciting for our Wish Kids," said Missouri chapter CEO LuAnn Bott. "Due to their critical illnesses, the children we serve often miss out on normal activities. A day at Raging Rivers is a time for them to forget about their medical challenges and simply enjoy themselves. We want to thank the staff at Raging Rivers for making this day possible."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is just one of several philanthropic efforts with which Raging Rivers is involved. The park hosts an annual Duck Race to benefit the River Bend Growth Association and offers a discounted rate to active military personnel each season. In addition, Raging Rivers participates in the annual Tour de Cure, a cycling fundraiser for the American Diabetes Association.

For more information relative to the park's operating hours, water features, specials and more, call Raging Rivers at (618) 786-2345 or log on to www.ragingrivers.com<http://www.ragingrivers.com/>. The WaterPark is located at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road in Grafton, Ill., which is only 45 minutes from the Gateway Arch.



Raging Rivers first opened its gates in the summer of 1990 and made its mark as the first water park in the Greater St. Louis area. It has since evolved into a 28-acre, multi-million dollar attraction that has catered to millions of visitors over the years.

