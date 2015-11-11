Parents: Mike Beckham and Julia Beckham-Rook

Town of Residence: Cottage Hills, IL

Weight: 5 lbs. 6 oz.

Length: 18 in.

Date of Birth: July 17th

Time of Birth: 12:21 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Eli Samuel Gayan, 5 | Julianna Denise Gayan, 2

Grandparents: Judy Beckham, Wood River, IL

Great-Grandparents: Bobby and Betty Crepps, Bethalto, IL

 