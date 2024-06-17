GODFREY – Trailblazers baseball sophomore Jake Radosevich has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II All-America third team.

Radosevich (DH/C) is the son of Bob and Jenny Radosevich of Troy, Illinois and a 2022 graduate of Triad High School.

He was pleased to know all the hard work he put in prior to the 2024 season paid off.

“I was shocked more than anything,” he said. “I’m very thankful and excited to receive this award. I want to thank my coaches and teammates for their relentless dedication to Trailblazers baseball.”

Radosevich also earned a spot on the NJCAA DII All-Region 24 team.

According to Trailblazers Head Coach Alex Ferguson, he completed the season with 14 home runs, which is one short of L&C’s single-season record.

Next year, Radosevich plans to play baseball for Lindenwood University where he will study finance.

Season Ends in Region 24 Championship Game

The Trailblazers survived the first day of the Region 24 Tournament in Champaign on May 10, defeating Parkland 7-3 and Danville 12-11, before falling to Parkland 8-4 and 9-6 on day two.

The Trailblazers ended the season with a record of 29-30.

In addition to the recognition Radosevich received, Ferguson was pleased with several of his team’s achievements, which include five wins over top-25 teams.

Sophomore Jaxson Grubbs finished with 68 hits, and sophomore pitcher Jackson Parrill finished with 92 strike outs in 66 innings. Sophomore Alex McNiven set the L&C record for hit-by-pitches with 27.

“All 17 sophomores had an impact on the program and will be missed,” Ferguson said.

Looking forward to next season, Ferguson expects to have a good core of players, including 10 transfers and 14 in-coming freshmen.

Returning starters include Jacoby Gross (.345 average, six doubles), Isaac Lemanski (.306 average, four home runs and 14 doubles), Nick Muskopf (.294 average, seven doubles) and Kayden McGee (.269 average, 18 stolen bases).

Other returning position players include Cameron Nemeth, Trenton McCain, Montrez West and Skyler Schuster.

On the pitching side, the Trailblazers will return Eli Garrett, who was 4-0 on the season, throwing 32 innings; Rayce Giddens, who was 2-1 in 31 innings pitched; and Chance Lehman, who was 1-1 while throwing 22 innings. Other returning hurlers include Eric Lanoue, Chase Schrader and Jakob Koehn.

For more information on Trailblazers baseball, contact Ferguson at (618) 468-5253 or roferguson@lc.edu.

