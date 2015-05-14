Edwardsville’s softball team slipped past O’Fallon 4-1 at Edwardsville behind a two-hit outing by Megan Radae, Rachel Anderson and two RBIs by Kallen Loveless.

Loveless, as usual was strong on the mound, only allowed the one run and fanned seven O’Fallon batters. Radae also scored two runs.

Loveless had one hit; Katelyn Bobrowski had a hit and a single RBI; Ari Arnold had a hit and RBI and Torrie Kruse had a hit. Amaya Dycus and Paige Schmittling each scored a run.

Edwardsville improved to 21-3. The Tigers play at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Columbia, then at 4:15 p.m. on Monday at Highland and at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Collinsville.

