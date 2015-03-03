Learn more about a historically significant hobby

On Wednesday, March 11th from 1:30pm-2:30pm at Senior Services Plus, a Godfrey resident, Don Bryant, will showcase his hobby of Pigeon Racing.

Pigeon racing is the sport of releasing specially trained racing pigeons, which then return to their homes over a carefully measured distance. While there is no definite proof, there are compelling reasons to think the sport of racing pigeons may go back at least as far as 220 AD or possibly earlier.

The sport was introduced into the United States about 1875, although regular racing did not begin until 1878. The sport of pigeon racing is well established in the US, and growing. According to the American Racing Pigeon Union, one of two large accrediting groups, there are 15,000 registered lofts in the U.S.

See a racing pigeon in action and find out if this hobby would interest you. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 146.

