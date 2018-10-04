EDWARDSVILLE - Racial and homophobic slurs were put onto vehicles parked in the Evergreen lot of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Jeffrey Waple said the incidences occurred on the weekend of Sept. 22-23 with a second student reporting the incident last Monday. Waple said the slurs were put on one vehicle with a waxy substance and another was keyed into a vehicle.

Waple said potential suspects will face criminal charges if caught, and additional punishments through the university if they are also students. "We have rules and policies, and this seems to violate policies we have in place regarding hate speech and hate crimes," he said. "This may fall under the charge of harassment or something as well."

Neither of the students targeted at Evergreen believes they were purposefully selected.

Waple said a third incident was reported at the campus's commuter lot 12, which involved a note being placed on the back license plate of a vehicle. Waple said that note was likely affixed to the vehicle outside of campus and may be due to a football-related prank done by the person's friends.

In order to help deal with the concerns of the student body, Waple, who is also the chairperson of the university's bias response team, said they are holding conversations with students and faculty regarding the issue at the Center for Diversity and Inclusion from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday night.

A previous conversation was held there earlier this week with an estimated 40 students attending. Anyone with information on this issue is asked to contact Waple at biasresponse@siue.edu

