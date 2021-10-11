EDWARDSVILLE - Woodland Elementary School welcomed one new teacher for the 2021-22 school year – fourth-grade special education teacher Rachel Denmon-Aldrich.

This is Denmon-Aldrich’s first year as a teacher after spending the last two years as a substitute for the District. She graduated in 2019 from SIUE with a Bachelor’s in Special Education.

“I became a special education teacher because every single student has something beautiful to add to the world,” she said.

When she was in high school, she volunteered in the Functional Life Skills program.

“I took home coloring page after coloring page that my friends in the program had colored for me. Every page was bursting with color and creativity in ways that I wouldn't have been able to replicate if I wanted to. These little gifts helped me come to the important realization that each beautiful piece of artwork was a direct reflection of its creator.”

It was those gifts that inspired her to become a special education teacher.

“I wanted to help those creators be successful and appreciated, to feel good about themselves and to add to the world every day.”

The thing she is enjoying the most about District #7 is the students and the other teachers.

“I love that my students are ready to learn every day,” she said. “I also feel very lucky to have such kind and help co-workers who believe in their students and mine.”

The Edwardsville native married her husband Joey, an electrical engineer at Cardinal Health in St. Louis, in 2020.

When she is not in the classroom, Denmon-Aldrich enjoys embroidery and going on walks with her husband. The couple is also very involved in their church community.

