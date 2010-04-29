(Alton, IL) - Quiznos - Alton Corners is pleased to announce that they have added delivery starting Monday, May 3rd. Delivery will be available from 11 am - 7 pm. So know you can get your favorite toasty subs, flatbread salds, and soups without having to leave your desk.

Other upcoming events are a Mother's Day Weekend special, May 8th & 9th for mom. Free small combo for mom with the purchse of a regular or large Classic or Specialty sub. Dine in only.

Sunday, 24th from 4 - 8 pm we will be hosting a Relay for Life event. 10% of the proceeds from that evening will go to Relay for Life.

We are also proud to announce that we are sponsoring the Quizno's Quality Kids program in the Alton Public Schools and Alton-Godfrey Private Schools. Students recognized by their teachers will receive a certificate good for a free kids meal.

