EDWARDSVILLE - Quinn Weber scattered three hits in pitching a complete game shutout, while four different players had two RBIs each as Edwardsville won its 19th consecutive game with a 9-0 decision over Belleville West Thursday afternoon at Tom Pile Field.

The win also enabled the Tigers to cinch the Southwestern Conference championship with an undefeated league mark of 10-0 with two games remaining.

Edwardsville scored five times in the second inning, then twice more in both the third and sixth innings to win the game.

Spencer Stearns and Adam Powell both led the way for the Tigers with two hits and a pair of RBIs each, while both Evan Funkhouser and Riley Iffrig both had two hits each, Grant Huebner and Caleb Copeland each had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, Ty Beruman had a hit and a RBI and both Cade Hardy and Hayden Moore also had hits.

Weber allowed hits to Zach Bilzing, Koen Groesch and John Sweeney, and was in control on the mound all the way, walking no one and striking out eight. J.D. Kramer allowed six hits and four runs in four innings of work for the Maroons, walking two and fanning three, while Alex Pickus threw two innings on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out one.

West is now 12-9 on the year, and will host East St. Louis next Tuesday in a 3:45 p.m. start, then finish the regular season May 29 with a pair of games at Triad, one against O'Fallon and the other against the host Knights, then meet Belleville East at Busch Stadium at 6 p.m. on May 30.

The Tigers are now 25-3, and will host Nashville Saturday morning in a 10 a.m. start, then play East in back-to-back games May 24-25, Monday at Edwardsville and Tuesday at East, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

