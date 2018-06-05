LITCHFIELD - The Quincy Veterans Home in Adams County will receive approximately $246 million in state capital funding to make needed water system upgrades as well as new construction and improvements. State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) signed on as a Co-Sponsor on the legislation to provide much needed renovations. However, instead of running this bill, the General Assembly included the funds in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget that was just signed into law.

Rep. Bourne said, “This additional capital will allow for all needed campus repairs and renovations. With bipartisan support, the Legislator ensured that funds were appropriated to the Veterans Home in Quincy. Its implementation will now allow for a major overhaul of the aging facility.”

Rep. Bourne’s House Bill 5882 was identical to Senate Bill 3611, introduced in the Senate this week by State Senator Jil Tracy. The bills, like the budget appropriation, included a $16.1 million for water system upgrades and $230 million for building renovation, construction, and other campus improvements at the Quincy Veterans Home.

Recently, Governor Rauner announced a $3 million grant to the City of Quincy to build a new water source that will improve water quality for the entire Quincy area, including residents at the Veterans Home.

