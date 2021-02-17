QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 361 students received the honor during the Fall 2020 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Brighton, IL

Nicholas Messinger





Carrollton, IL

Cameryn Varble



Edwardsville, IL

Erik Weiler



