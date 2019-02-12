Quincy University releases Fall 2018 Dean's List
QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 335 students received the honor during the Fall 2018 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Victoria Hays
Brighton, IL
Nicholas Messinger
Carrollton, IL
Elisabeth Schenk
Cameryn Varble
East Alton, IL
Haley Milazzo
Edwardsville, IL
Erik Weiler
Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli
Jerseyville, IL
Abigail Tonsor
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.
