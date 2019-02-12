QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Fall 2018 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 335 students received the honor during the Fall 2018 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Alton, IL

Victoria Hays

Brighton, IL

Nicholas Messinger

Carrollton, IL

Elisabeth Schenk
Cameryn Varble

East Alton, IL

Haley Milazzo

Edwardsville, IL

Erik Weiler

Glen Carbon, IL

Cole Cimarolli

Jerseyville, IL

Abigail Tonsor

Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University www.quincy.edu) is a Catholic, co-educational, residential university offering undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275.

