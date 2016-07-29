JERSEYVILLE – Five runs each in the fifth and sixth innings sent Jerseyville Post 492 to an 11-2 loss to Quincy in an elimination game of the Illinois American Legion state baseball tournament Thursday at Ken Schell Field.

The loss sent Jerseyville out of the tournament with their second loss in the double-elimination affair; Post 492's season ended with a 8-15 record. Quincy went on to eliminate Fifth Division champion Highland 16-10 Friday afternoon after Highland had lost their game to Fox Lake Thursday. The state championship is set to be determined at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a second game (if needed) scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The state champion advances to next week's American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field, co-hosted by Alton Post 126 and Edwardsville Post 199; the post's combined team, the Metro East Bears, will be in the field as host team under Legion rules.

Jerseyville got out to a 2-0 lead early on, but Quincy got to Jerseyville starter Daniel Williams thanks to a bases-clearing triple from Evan Ehrhardt to take a 5-2 lead and added two more runs to take a 6-2 lead through six; five more runs came across in the seventh to clinch the game.

Drake Kanallakan went 2-for-4 with a RBI for Jerseyville, with Jacob Witt going 1-for-4 with a triple and RBI, Jon Woelfel 1-for-4, Cole Berry 1-for-4 and Chace Tallman 2-for-4. Williams threw six innings in taking the loss, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

