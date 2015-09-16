Fall is a wonderful time of year to travel and see new sights, so join Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) on this fun and exciting trip. The Quilt & Church Tour on Friday, October 16 will tour Calhoun County to see magnificent quilts and beautiful churches. The group will travel to four villages to see five churches, each with many quilts on display. A family-style lunch with cobbler dessert will be served at the historic Wittmond Hotel in Brussels. The tour will also include many sightings of the famous barn quilts throughout the day. There will be a stop at Odelehr’s Market to pick-up some seasonal produce and treats, at guest’s expense. The cost is $60 per person and includes tour, lunch, dessert, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 8:15am and will return at approximately 5:15pm. Arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 8:00am for an on time departure.Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, September 25.

Article continues after sponsor message

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome on JPRD trips. Comfortable shoes should be worn, since there will be a substantial amount of walking involved.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

More like this: