ST. LOUIS - As many as three inches of snow fell across the Riverbend over the course of last weekend.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said a blanket of 2-3 inches fell across the majority of the St. Louis Metro Area - mostly in the early hours of Sunday morning. Following that snowfall were gusty winds and temperatures in the single digits. Walsh said Lambert International Airport recorded a measure of only two degrees Monday morning, which was aptly labeled "too cold for March."

Temperatures this time of year - the month in which spring is supposed to begin - are usually highs in the 50s and lows around the freezing point. The Riverbend may see such promises as soon as Saturday, after a gradual warming trend throughout the week.

Walsh said temperatures Monday should reach the low 20s, Tuesday the mid-20s, Wednesday the mid-30s, etc. until Saturday sees temperatures into the 50s.

As for precipitation, there is a chance of rain turning into freezing rain or snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Walsh said current weather models are unsure what that precipitation could fall as, but said he would not expect more than a light dusting at most given current forecasts. The majority of that system is likely to strike north of the St. Louis Metro Area.

