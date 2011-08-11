A training class for business managers and owners is scheduled at Southern Illinois University on August 16, 2011 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This QuickBooks software training class is for users with familiarity with QuickBooks and some knowledge of business accounting terminology. The class helps business supervisors understand the various skills required of their QuickBooks operators and the reports available from the accounting system.

The class will include hands-on training in the following areas: maximizing your program navigation, solving problems with items and inventory, lists, streamlining and building better efficiency with your chart of accounts, understanding un-deposited funds and saving time reconciling bank deposits, preparing job estimates, using payroll and timesheets, choosing between and customizing sales receipts and invoices, avoiding problems with accounts payable tracking, understanding purchase orders, maximizing the tracking functions of your checking account, reconciliation of accounts, credit cards, funds transfers, survey of major reports, providing useful reports for managing your company including: profit and loss detail including classes, balance sheets, and graphs.

Required textbook is available for purchase from the University Bookstore. The fee is $109. The location is SIUE, Alumni Hall, Room 1203. The instructor is Susan Young, CPA

For additional information call 618-650-3209 or register online at https://aceweb.siue.edu/WConnect/ace/

