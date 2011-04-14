Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville will be offering a QuickBooks accounting software management course for small businesses, QuickBooks bookkeepers, and accountants on May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a one hour lunch period.

This QuickBooks software training class is for beginning to intermediate users, business owners, and anyone planning to start a business. The class will include hands-on training in the following areas: program navigation, customer, vendor, and employee records, item lists and inventory, the chart of accounts, undeposited funds and bank deposits, payroll and timesheets, sales receipts and invoices, accounts payable tracking and bill payment, checking account reconciliation, credit cards, funds transfers, various reports, classifying your business segments, the balance sheet, and budgets.

Attendees should have a basic knowledge of QuickBooks in order to receive maximum benefit from this class, however beginning users will gain a good overall understanding of QuickBooks functions. The required textbook is available for purchase from the University Bookstore.

The fee is $94 by May 10, 2011 or $109 after May 10, 2011. The class will be located on the SIUE campus in Alumni Hall, Room 1203. The instructor will be Susan M. Young, CPA who is a Certified QuickBooks Pro-Advisor and the president of People in Business, Inc., an accounting firm focused on small businesses.

More information is available at http://www.siue.edu/educationaloutreach/leisurelearning or by calling SIUE Leisure Learning at 650-3210.

