BETHALTO — The Bethalto Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in the 400 block of Bartmer Drive on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to find a back deck on fire and smoke emanating from the home.

The incident occurred on July 25, 2024, and prompted a swift response from the Bethalto Fire Department. "The fire started on the back deck of the home," said Bethalto Fire Chief Brian Buhs. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze before it could spread to the rest of the house.

Given the potential for the fire to spread, a box alarm was requested. Fire departments from Rosewood Heights, Cottage Hills, Meadowbrook, and Wood River responded to assist in the effort.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no injuries were reported.

