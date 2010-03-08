(Alton, IL) - Roberts Motors has just opened ther new Quick Lane Service! Now you can get most maintenance done on Saturdays, as well as expanded hours throughout the week. For more details click here.

No appointment is necessary, just show up! We will offer service on all makes and models, done by Factory trained technicians.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some of the services that will be offered in the Quick Lane include the following:

Oil Changes

Regular Scheduled maintenance

Brakes

Filters

Wiper Blades

Lights and Bulbs

Tire replacement, balancing, and rotation

Wheel alignment

Batteries, alternators, and starters

Air Conditioning System

Cooling System

Transmission Fluid and Filter Change

Exhaust Systems

Coming soon we will be opening the all new Quick Lane waiting area with Free Wireless Internet, TV, and refreshments!

More like this: