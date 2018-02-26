ALTON - The Alton Fire Department quickly attacked a blaze that broke out in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of Seiler Street and within mere minutes had the fire out.

The call to the Alton Fire Department came in at 10:16 a.m. Monday. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said the structure of the home on Seiler remains intact, but there was extensive damage to the contents of the room in the basement where the fire originated.

“There was one person at home at the time of the fire and she smelled smoke, exited the building and called the fire department,” Sweetman said.

Sweetman said at this time the cause of the fire is undetermined, but the Alton Fire Department continues to investigate the situation.

