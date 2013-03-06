GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering two upcoming workshops guaranteed to please anyone who loves the finer things in life.

CCL’s Quest for the Best offerings will give participants the opportunity to uncover the best in food and beverages in the metro area. The series was developed by Christy Schaper, a Riverbend resident with an insatiable craving for adventure.

"Life is not a destination; it is a journey,” Schaper said. “And, Quest for the Best is a series of special workshops that allows its participants to have new experiences and journey to new places. In my life’s events and experiences, some of the best memories are of a shared meal in an amazing place in the company of interesting individuals. It is that special combination of food, experience, atmosphere and people that will make each Quest for the Best workshop unique and memorable.”

Schaper planned these short trips to give community members a chance to connect and explore some great sites in the area while meeting new people and having fresh experiences. There are two quests coming up this spring with plenty more on the horizon for the remainder of the year.

During the next Quest for the Best, participants will visit Six Row Brewery in St. Louis, one of the newest microbreweries in the city. The $65 registration fee covers food, four samples of craft beers and round trip transportation from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

“Six Row Brewery is located in the old Falstaff Building in St. Louis,” Schaper said. “During this quest, you will learn a bit about the beer making process and sample some of the area's finest craft beer. Six Row combines great food and beer in a location with incredible history.”

The van will depart at 6 p.m. and return at 11 p.m. March 22. Space is limited, so those interested should reserve their seats no later than March 15. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000 and reference course CEHG-123-60.

Participants can enjoy foodie trivia while traveling to the second upcoming Quest for the Best offering, J. Fires in Waterloo, Ill. J. Fires was built in the 1800s, but the establishment is beyond the modern in menu and appeal. The $65 registration fee covers food and round trip transportation from L&C’s Godfrey campus.

The restaurant features a four-course, tasting menu complete with wine pairings and exclusive recipe offerings served family style. The custom dining experience will also include a meet and greet time with the J. Fires’ owner/executive chef.

“It is not often that you have plans set up for a great evening, complete with a driver and a chance to meet the owner and head chef of the establishment you are visiting,” Schaper said. Join us for this customized experience and share stories of your own experiences with the food, people and places that have been part of your life's journey."

The van will depart at 6 p.m. and return at 11 p.m. April 26. Space is limited, so those interested should reserve their seats no later than April 19. To register, call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000 and reference course CEHG-122-60.

For more information about the above offerings or any other Corporate and Community Learning courses call CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750 or visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

