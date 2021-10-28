Quentin Downing
October 28, 2021 9:04 AM
Name: Quentin Downing
Hometown: Bethalto, IL
Years of Service: 3
Military Branch: Army
Message: Quentin served 3 years during peacetime in the 1980s. He learned a very valuable trade of land surveying and has worked in this trade for the rest of his career. He is a great husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend to many! Thank you for your service to our country! We love you.
Submitted by: Tammy Downing