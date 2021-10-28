Quentin Downing Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Quentin Downing Hometown: Bethalto, IL Years of Service: 3 Military Branch: Army Message: Quentin served 3 years during peacetime in the 1980s. He learned a very valuable trade of land surveying and has worked in this trade for the rest of his career. He is a great husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend to many! Thank you for your service to our country! We love you. Submitted by: Tammy Downing Print Version Submit your Tribute