Name: Quentin Downing

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hometown: Bethalto, IL

Years of Service: 3

Military Branch: Army

Message: Quentin served 3 years during peacetime in the 1980s. He learned a very valuable trade of land surveying and has worked in this trade for the rest of his career. He is a great husband, father, son, grandfather, and friend to many! Thank you for your service to our country! We love you.

Submitted by: Tammy Downing

 