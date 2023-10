Queen Insurance Agency to Relocate Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Queen Insurance Agency, Inc. has relocated to 200 W. Third St. Suite 509, in the RiverBender.com building. Beginning Tuesday, October 11, 2011 they will be re-opened at can be reached at the same phone number: 618-465-2546. Same great service!! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip