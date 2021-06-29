Queen, Fuller, Strack, Are On NIU Spring Graduation List
DeKALB - Over 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following students from your area:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)
Edwardsville, IL
Jason Queen, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Glen Carbon, IL
DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy
DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Public Law
Granite City, IL
Isabelle Strack, Bachelor of Science, Nursing
