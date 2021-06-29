DeKALB - Over 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following students from your area:

Edwardsville, IL

Jason Queen, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences

Glen Carbon, IL

DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy

DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Public Law

Granite City, IL

Isabelle Strack, Bachelor of Science, Nursing

