Queen, Fuller, Strack, Are On NIU Spring Graduation List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DeKALB - Over 2400 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates were the following students from your area: HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S) Edwardsville, IL Jason Queen, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences Article continues after sponsor message Glen Carbon, IL DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy DeVonte Fuller, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - Public Law Granite City, IL Isabelle Strack, Bachelor of Science, Nursing More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: Luis, Steve Adler, Dr. Kathie Wuellner, and More!