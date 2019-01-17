Que Love scores 16, Townsend 9 as Tigers roll past St. Joe's 59-35
EDWARDSVILLE – Point guard Que Love led the way with 16 points, while Jaylen Townsend added nine as the Edwardsville High girls basketball team got out to an 11-5 lead at quarter time, and a 33-15 advantage at halftime in defeating St. Joseph’s Academy of Frontenac, Mo. 59-35 Wednesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Tigers shot 36 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Angels 27-23 to record their 20th win of the season, against two losses.
Morgan Hulme, Sydney Harris and Kylie Burg all scored seven points in the win. The Angels, now 5-11 on the season, were led by Annie Lally’s 15 points, while both Tiffany Sakamoto and Emily Lally had five points apiece.
The Tigers next play Gateway STEM in a shootout at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis Sunday afternoon in a 2:30 p.m. tip-off, then host Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game next Tuesday evening in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.