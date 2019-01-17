EDWARDSVILLE – Point guard Que Love led the way with 16 points, while Jaylen Townsend added nine as the Edwardsville High girls basketball team got out to an 11-5 lead at quarter time, and a 33-15 advantage at halftime in defeating St. Joseph’s Academy of Frontenac, Mo. 59-35 Wednesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers shot 36 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Angels 27-23 to record their 20th win of the season, against two losses.

Article continues after sponsor message

Morgan Hulme, Sydney Harris and Kylie Burg all scored seven points in the win. The Angels, now 5-11 on the season, were led by Annie Lally’s 15 points, while both Tiffany Sakamoto and Emily Lally had five points apiece.

The Tigers next play Gateway STEM in a shootout at Miller Career Academy in St. Louis Sunday afternoon in a 2:30 p.m. tip-off, then host Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game next Tuesday evening in a 7:30 p.m. tip.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.