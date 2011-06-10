Quarter Mania Auction Party to benefit Mustard Seed Peace Project on Friday, June 17, 2011 Doors open at 6 p.m., and play begins at 7 p.m., at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey, IL 62035

This is an "Original Quarter Auction" brought to you by Andrea Abbott & Megan Moore. It's an area craze! An auction, raffle and Home Party all wrapped into one! The public is invited!!! New and discontinued items from local Direct Sales Vendors will be auctioned off for 1 to 4 quarters per item. There will be 20+ vendors!! $5.00 per paddle. Tons of specials!!!! Door prizes, Cash & Carry Items, and 50/50 tickets. Come join in on the fun! Bring your friends, family and quarters! Additional quarters will be available on site!

For more information call Terri Cranmer at (618)466-3085. For information on the Mustard Seed Peace Project go to www.mustardseedpeaceproject.org