ALTON – The Riverbender.Com Community Center will sponsor a Quarter Auction at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Center located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Downtown Alton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., at which time the cafe will be open featuring a full menu and specials.

Participants may purchase one or more bidding paddles for $5 each and bid one to four quarters on various items such as jewelry, baskets, children's items, books, candles, handbags, food and home items...something for everyone! If you haven't been to a quarter auction come see what you've been missing! You'll love it!

For additional information contact Michelle Pawloski at michelle@riverbender.com or (618)465-9850 ext. 212. Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

