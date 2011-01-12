The Riverbender.Com Community Center will sponsor a Quarter Auction at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at the Center located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Downtown Alton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with food, snacks and drinks available for purchase. Participants will purchase a bidding paddle for $5 and bid one to four quarters on various items from home based direct sales vendors. Vendors will also be available to take individual orders.

For additional information contact Michelle Pawloski at michelle@riverbender.com or (618)465-9850 ext. 212. Riverbender.com Community Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

