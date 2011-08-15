Quarry Announcement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. August 15, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Wednesday, August 17, 2011, at approximately 1:00 P.M., weather permitting. August 15, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Wednesday, August 17, 2011, at approximately 1:00 P.M., weather permitting. The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks. Article continues after sponsor message Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayors Office at 463-3500, Extension 3. Print Version Submit a News Tip