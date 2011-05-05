Quarry Announcement
May 5, 2011 12:48 PM
May 5, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Monday, May 9, 2011, at approximately 2:00 P.M., weather permitting.
The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.
Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.