April 19, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Thursday, April 21st, 2011. The first blast will occur around 11:00 A.M. with a second blast occurring between 3:00 and 3:15 P.M. Both of these blasts will be weather permitting. The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.

Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor Officer at 463-3500, Extension 3.

