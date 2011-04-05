April 5, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Thursday, April 7th, 2011.  The blasting will occur around 3:00 P.M.  The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor Officer’s at 463-3500, Extension 3.

 