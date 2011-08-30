August 30, 2011 – GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Wednesday, August 31, 2011, at approximately 1:00 P.M., weather permitting.

The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor’s Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.