Quarry Announcement - UPDATE
September 26, 2011 4:08 PM
September 26, 2011 - GP Materials, Inc. will be conducting blasting at the Alby Quarry on Tuesday, September 27, 2011, at noon, weather permitting.
The purpose of the blasting will be to provide a ledge and a wider road for rock to fall and avoid the trucks.
Any questions on this matter should be sent to the Mayor's Office at 463-3500, Extension 3.