(Busch Stadium) The 6th inning was a welcome site today for Michael Wacha and the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I felt like I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on the bullpen in my last starts,” said Wacha. “Short outings always put pressure on them. As a starter, you try to get 6-7–as deep as you can into a ballgame. It definitely felt good getting into the 6th.”

After only making it through 4.0 innings in each of his last two starts, and this was just the second time in his last seven that he threw 6.0 innings. Wacha finished with a line of 6 IP, 5 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, and 5 strikeouts as the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 8-2.

Jun 26, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

