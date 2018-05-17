ALTON - Over and over, Alton Mayor Brant Walker has talked about the importance of quality of life issues for the community.

This year, one of Mayor Walker and his staff’s priorities has been to get all the park fountains operable again.

Recently, that was achieved before the onslaught of proms, graduations and weddings and the remaining fountains that weren’t functioning were repaired.

“Last year, the Oriental Garden and Rock Springs fountains weren’t working and we have them going this year,” Walker said. “We wanted to make sure they were up for the prom season. It is very important for the community and the kids.”

