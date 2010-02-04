If you are one of the thousands who have driven a Quality Pontiac over the last 50 years, then you can’t help but be saddened by General Motors’ decision to terminate the Pontiac line of automobiles effective 2010.

“Can you believe it; we’re down to our last car – the sporty Solstice 2-seater,” said David Stevenson, Vice President Sales of Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac whose family has owned the dealership for more than 50 years? “It’s still sinking in; I’m not sure if we’re even going to sell it.”

Steve Stevenson, father and founder of the original Quality Pontiac dealership who passed away last year, established a reputation for ‘quality’ products and service. That reputation remains the focal point of the dealership to this day.

“Dad always told us to take care of the customer first,” exclaimed Greg Stevenson, Vice President Operations and David’s brother. “He understood progress and the need to change; so we’re excited to show car shoppers how the Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands have improved and are quickly gaining on the leaders.”

David Stevenson continued, “The new Buick LaCrosse is a world class automobile and cannot be appreciated until you see one up close. And the GMC line recently introduced the Terrain; with all of its size and utility, is designed to get 32 mpg on the highway - much higher than other SUV ‘s. We’re excited to offer it and people need to drive one!”

Quality Buick, GMC also boasts the technologically advanced and high-styled Cadillac crossovers.

“These cars have led the way for several years and easily out class the German imports in styling, performance, and fuel efficiency,” explained Greg Stevenson. “They’re not only great to look at, but very exciting to drive.”

Even though Pontiac won’t be manufactured any longer, service will continue indefinitely. General Motors has sent Pontiac owners service coupons in the mail good for free engine maintenance through 2010.

“You can’t talk about the Quality dealership without, mentioning our service,” explained Service Manager Jerry Davenport proudly. “Mr. Stevenson said, ‘Make’m happy, Jerry,’ and I’ve never forgotten that. He also made sure that we were trained to fix all cars, not just Pontiacs or GM cars. You know that we have a first class body shop too! That has really paid off for our company; we fix imports, trucks - even RVs.”

While the Pontiac brand may be fading away, Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac is positioned to do business as they always have – putting the customer first with ‘quality’ products supported by ‘quality’ service for generations to come.

Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac is located at 1620 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois. You can contact them at 618-465-8881. Service hours are from 6:00 am until 4:30 pm Monday through Friday. Find them online at www.qualitygmcars.com and at www.RiverBender.com.

