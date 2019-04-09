BETHALTO - Joe and Dianna Richert joined a list of formidable businesses in Bethalto with the grand opening of JR’s Flooring & Contracting, LLC.

Joe Richert sells and installs the product, while Dianna manages the books and the business entity itself, which makes the couple a powerful team. JR’s has a focus of selling quality flooring at an affordable price.

“We are a small family owned business, providing friendly service with a smile,” Joe Richert said. “We want you to leave our store happy and informed about the product you just purchased. It has taken a long time to get to this point and we are thankful."

Joe has been in the flooring business since 1997, when he began installing carpet. The LLC was formed in 2006.

Article continues after sponsor message

JR’s is truly a family business with their daughter, Sabrina, a part of the in store staff, and son-in-law Kyler Turner, an installer for the business.

“Sabrina works full time as our receptionist at the store assisting customers and ordering product,” Joe said.

JR’s is a well-known name around the area for flooring. Joe has 20-plus years’ experience in the Riverbend area, he is well-known by home builders, contractors, and residential clients.

Joe said experience as an installer gives his company an advantage over our competitors. Joe added that he has worked with the product in different environments, worked in the homes of the customer, and has been with the customer from beginning to end.

For more information, contact JR’s Flooring & Contracting at (618) 570-9261 or visit the company’s Facebook page. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Related Video: