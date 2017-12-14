SEE VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON - Quality Buick GMC Cadillac and Junior League of Alton are involved in a multitude of community service projects, but one of their favorites now is the Stock Santa’s Sleigh Day held at the dealership.

This was the third year in a row for the Stock Santa’s Sleigh Day and once again it was a success.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chad Stevenson, business manager at Quality Buick GMC Cadillac, said Saturday: “We are participating with the Junior League of Greater Alton in the third annual toy drive for Oasis Women’s Center in Alton. We have Santa and Mrs. Claus here, along with the Alton High School Chamber Orchestra. We also have refreshments cookies juice and candy canes for kids.”

Stevenson said the goal was to fill up a brand new GMC pickup truck with toys and then take the toys to Oasis Women’s Center in the truck for children in need.

“This is a positive event for our community and we love partnering up with Junior League,” Stevenson said. “There are people in our community who are in need and this is a way of giving and spreading cheer. Those who can spread good fortune to others this time of year should do it.”

John Cannella was one who donated toys and helped the drive.

“When I heard the Junior League of Greater Alton and the Quality people were having the toy drive to fill up the truck, I felt I should be part of it,” he said. “There are so many children this time of year who don’t have any toys. This is a great opportunity for Alton and Godfrey people to step in.”

Bonnie Finger of the Junior League said it was part of their organization’s motto to empower women, help families and make the community better.

“We all have so much to be thankful for this time of year and there are so many in need as well,” she said. “It is important to give back at Christmas time.”

More like this:

Related Video: